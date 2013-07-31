* Second-quarter adj earnings/share $0.43 vs est $0.30
* Revenue up 7.7 pct
* RevPAR up 6.1 pct at U.S. full-service hotels
* Shares rise as much as 6.8 pct
By Mridhula Raghavan
July 31 Hyatt Hotels Corp's quarterly
profit topped Wall Street estimates as increased travel in the
United States allowed the company to charge more for rooms.
Shares of Hyatt, which owns the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt and
Andaz chains, rose as much as 6.8 percent on Wednesday.
Shares of rivals Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
and Marriott International Inc also rose.
"Hotel occupancies generally have come back pretty close to
peak levels at this point in time (and) most hotels are running
at their prior peak levels," FBR Capital Markets analyst Nikhil
Bhalla said.
Hyatt, controlled by the billionaire Pritzker family of
Chicago, reported that its second-quarter profit nearly tripled
to $112 million, or 70 cents per share.
Revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose 6.1 percent at
full-service hotels in the United States, which accounts for
about three quarters of the company's revenue.
RevPAR is a key measure of hotel health, calculated by
multiplying a hotel's average daily room rate by its occupancy
rate.
Hyatt's results follow those of Starwood, which raised its
2013 earnings forecast last week after reporting a strong
quarterly profit. Marriott is scheduled to report later on
Wednesday.
In a note titled 'Finally a nice quarter,' Suntrust Robinson
Humphrey analyst Patrick Scholes wrote, "... all the stars
seemed to have aligned for Hyatt in Q2 and we believe investors
will be relieved (for now)."
Hyatt had been lagging rivals due to its underperforming
group bookings business, where guests who have booked in bulk
make use of such add-on services as catering and banquets.
While Hyatt said on Wednesday it expects group demand in the
United States to remain modest, a tight supply of rooms is
allowing it to charge more.
Group room revenue at Hyatt's full-service hotels rose 5.2
percent in the quarter ended June.
Revenue rose 7.7 percent to $1.2 billion, above analysts'
average expectation of $1.07 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company earned 43 cents per share, excluding items, 13
cents ahead of the average analysts forecast.
Hyatt shares have risen about 11 percent from the start of
the year to Tuesday's close. They were up 6.3 percent at $45.40
on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, after touching a
two-year-high of $45.60 earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)