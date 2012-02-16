Feb 16 Hyatt Hotels Corp posted higher quarterly profit on Thursday, aided by solid business travel.

The company, whose brands include Grand Hyatt and Hyatt Place, said net income came to $52 million, or 31 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $6 million, or 3 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts expected 13 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose about 8 percent to $990 million.