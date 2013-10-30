* Marriott earnings/share $0.52 vs est. $0.45
* Sees 2014 systemwide RevPAR increasing 4 to 6 percent
* Hyatt adjusted earnings/share $0.23 vs est $0.21
* Hyatt's U.S. full-service hotel RevPAR rises 7.6 pct
Oct 30 Hotels chains Marriott International Inc
and Hyatt Hotels Corp reported
stronger-than-expected quarterly profits as a rebound in U.S.
business travel boosted both hotel occupancy and room rates.
At Marriott, comparable systemwide revenue per available
room, or RevPAR, in North America rose 5.2 percent in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30.
Hyatt's U.S. full-service hotel RevPAR rose 7.6 percent in
the same period.
RevPAR is a metric of hotel health, calculated by
multiplying a hotel's average daily room rate by its occupancy
rate.
Marriott said short-term group bookings picked up in North
America, while the average daily rate in the region increased
3.9 percent.
"For 2014, we expect North America systemwide RevPAR and
worldwide systemwide RevPAR to increase 4 to 6 percent,"
Marriott Chief Executive Arne Sorenson said in a statement.
Marriott's North American group bookings for next year are
strengthening, and are up over 4 percent compared to a gain of 2
percent three months earlier.
Revenue reported total revenue of $3.16 billion for the
three months ended Sept. 30, up from $2.73 billion it reported
for the 86-day quarter ended Sept. 7, 2012. The company is
moving to a calendar reporting cycle starting this year.
Third quarter net income totaled $160 million, or 52 cents
per share, compared with $143 million, or 44 cents, in the
year-earlier period.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 45 cents per
share on revenue of $3.04 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
INTERNATIONAL DRAGS HYATT
Hyatt revenue rose 4 percent to $1.02 billion in the third
quarter. Net income rose to $55 million, or 35 cents per share,
from $23 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company reported adjusted
earnings of 23 cents per share, ahead of Wall Street's estimate
of 21 cents.
Marriott said the strength seen in North American was
replicated elsewhere but Hyatt's average room prices at its
international hotels fell, offsetting some of the U.S. growth.
RevPAR fell 3 percent at Hyatt's managed and franchise
hotels in the Asia-Pacific region, hurt mainly by China.
"A lack of demand in China, increased supply growth in China
and tougher Olympic-related comparisons in Europe in the third
quarter were mainly the culprits," FBR Capital Markets & Co
analyst Nikhil Bhalla said.
Average daily room rates at managed properties fell 4.5
percent across the Asia-Pacific region and 2.4 percent across
the Europe, Africa and Middle East.
The company also said its board on Tuesday authorized a
share repurchase program of up to an additional $200 million.
Hyatt shares, which had risen about 19 percent this year,
closed down marginally at $46.62 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Wednesday.
Shares of Marriott, which reported after the market close,
were trading flat in extended trade after closing at $44.20 on
the Nasdaq.