May 10 Hybio Pharmaceutical :

* Says it received a patent license (No. ZL 2012 1 0562697.2 ), for a detection method of ziconotide and its impurities, on May 9

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yGdb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )