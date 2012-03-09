LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - Rating agency downgrades to a
swathe of subordinated securities risks derailing banks' plans
to use emerging regulatory clarity to finally restart issuing
hybrid bonds.
Several European banks, chiefly Nordic, have gambled on
regulators allowing them grandfathering and issued Tier 2 debt
since the beginning of the year. Issuance of Tier 1 debt could
restart soon, according to bankers as banks shift their focus to
total capital ratios from purely boosting Core Tier 1.
But the take up of these new capital instruments may be
stymied by a billions of outstanding Lower Tier 2 and Tier 1
securities being classed as junk by Moody's and Fitch, leaving
investment-grade bond indices benchmarked by traditional fund
managers.
"The expected publication, by the EBA, of draft CRD4/CRR1
technical standards in early April will remove much of the
structuring uncertainty that has been causing banks to delay
issuance," said Emil Petrov, head of capital solutions at
Nomura.
"The technical standards will clarify, among other things,
how the principal write-up mechanism will work and this should
help to increase the appeal of European Additional Tier 1
instruments to more traditional institutional fixed income
investors. Any residual structuring uncertainty could be dealt
with through the variation and modification provisions of the
instruments."
In his view the recent wave of liability management launched
by banks have focused too much on Core Tier 1 creation, often at
the expense of Total Tier 1 and Total Capital. "Going forward,
however, I expect banks to take a more holistic view of
capital," he said.
Total Tier 1 capital is relevant for banks' leverage ratios,
an increasingly important measure of balance sheet strength,
especially in situations where RWA calculations lack
credibility, he pointed out.
Once banks have met the EBA's 9% Core Tier 1 capital target,
more work will need to be done. Norbert Doerr, head of capital
management and planning at Commerzbank, said his bank continues
to be focused on its overall capital structure.
"We are aware that with the various bail-in frameworks
coming in, banks need a good capital cushion to issue less
subordinate capital or senior debt. There will be an interplay
between the distance to trigger levels as in Additional Tier 1
or point of non-viability and the ability to issue these new
style instruments at reasonable levels," he said.
LOOMING DOWNGRADES
On Friday Fitch downgraded 1,068 bank regulatory capital
security ratings after a methodology change. The biggest threat
is Moody's which in February threatened to cut the ratings of 17
global and 114 European financial institutions, in many cases by
up to three or four notches, and mostly like pushing them into
junk.
For instance, UBS, Credit Suisse, BBVA, CaixaBank, SNS and
Erste Bank were among those that could be cut by as much as
three notches by the end of April.
"It's difficult to predict precisely by how many notches
the Tier 1 and LT2 debt will be downgraded, but they will
certainly be downgraded if the issuing bank's standalone rating
is downgraded by several notches," said Badr El Moutawakil, a
credit strategist at Natixis.
He estimated that the volume of Tier 1 bonds included in
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's investment grade Tier 1 sub
index could drop by at least 19% to EUR23.5bn. In his view, the
volume of debt leaving the investment grade LT2 index should be
less than for T1 debt, but the impact on prices greater with a
risk of some forced-selling by those investors as they typically
invest in senior bonds and expect higher ratings.
According to Robert Montague, senior investment analyst at
European Credit Management, "some fund managers may have some
flexibility and we will not necessarily see forced selling
immediately after the downgrades, although some investors may be
in that situation."
After Moody's wields its axe, it is possible that only Tier
1 bonds from the likes of HSBC, Rabobank, Nordea and Standard
Chartered remain investment grade.
In the case of Lower Tier 2 debt, a sub-investment grade
rating looms for debt issued by many Italian banks, but also
German or Austrian banks. Morgan Stanley analysts expect Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Commerzbank, Norddeutsche Landesbank,
Bayerische Landesbank and a number of RBS and Lloyds LT2s to go
to sub-IG on an aggregate basis should Moody's make the maximum
downgrade expected and Fitch's methodology change.
RETAIL FUTURE?
Even if the secondary market impact is muted, lower ratings
are likely to impact negatively future issuance to institutional
investors who will shun sub-investment grade bonds.
Siddharth Prasad, head of EMEA FIG global finance at Nomura,
believes that one consequence of lower ratings will be that,
"for the right names, an even larger share of these securities
will be placed with retail investors, who are less constrained
by ratings sensitivities than institutional fund managers."
The institutional investment community may also adapt to the
low rating environment. "Another possible consequence is that
the criteria for benchmark indices will have to evolve as the
asset class grows in significance. For instance, new indices
could be created to specifically cater for the new style Basel
III/ CRDIV-compliant capital instruments," Prasad said.
ECM's Montague echoed this view saying that these funds
"will have more flexible investment guidelines and will
therefore be able to invest in the securities that more
traditional funds can't buy. We have already started doing it
and put these bonds in dedicated funds," he said.
But even if the buy-side adapts, it is unlikely that banks
will find these products that attractive or cost effective
capital without the push from their regulators.
"Issuance is likely to come mostly from core countries where
banks are forced by regulators to replace maturing LT2 debt. It
is hard to foresee any issuance from peripheral countries," said
El Moutawakil.
But there is some light on the horizon with at least one
bank having already outlined a plan: on Thursday, BBVA announced
that was looking into bringing a Tier 1 EBA-compliant
transaction with a view to boosting its capital ratios in the
wake of the acquisition of the Unnim bank.
(Reporting by Jean-Marc Poilpre, editing by Alex Chambers)