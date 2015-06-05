LONDON, June 5 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch sparked a sell-off in corporate hybrids with an analyst note last week that shook investor confidence while confounding many market professionals.

Hybrid yields have since jumped to 3.31% from 3.079%, according to the bank's own data - a broad sell-off whose depth and speed have surprised buy-side and sell-side alike.

"It's not a new topic, the only thing that's new is this note from BAML," one banking official told IFR about the bank's May 28 report on the tax treatment of hybrids.

"I'm surprised at the timing, especially as the note was so vague. It's just created a lot of noise and uncertainty."

The note, which has come under fire by many in the industry, recommended trading out of specific hybrid securities due to tax risks connected with new OECD regulations under consideration.

But the proposals are still only just that, and with nothing expected to be enacted before 2016, BAML's specific trading recommendations caught quite a lot of people off guard.

The call to switch out of Volkswagen's 5.125% 2023s, for example, pushed its cash price down to 110.9 on Friday from 115.1 before the BAML note was published.

The note said changes in legislation would prompt German hybrid issuers - who could be the first to adopt the rule - to call their bonds at 101.

"They're not tax experts and not really in a position to take this view," the banking official said.

"It's not to say there is no risk, but the proposals at this stage are very wide and apply to all instruments. It's all still hypothetical."

To make matters worse, those particular Volkswagen bonds were issued in the Netherlands - and thus anyway are exempt from German law.

"The piece raised some valid points," said Alex Temple, portfolio manager at ECM.

"However, categorising individual hybrids as safe or unsafe put a black-or-white spin on a very grey topic."

PAYING ATTENTION

Even if the recommendations were seen as misguided, however, the steep sell-off they caused has shone a spotlight on the risks inherent in hybrids - and how little understood they are.

Many in the market clearly only learnt about the proposed changes in hybrid tax treatment from the BAML note, thus highlighting that some investors are not paying full attention.

"We've had a lot of inquiries about the tax issue after the BAML note," one syndicate banker said. "There seems to be a lot of concern."

Other factors have contributed to weakness in the market, of course - including recent rates volatility - which has kept a cap on issuance and hampered overall performance.

And corporate hybrids were already at a standstill before BAML's note; Dong's 600m November 2020s at the end of April were the most recent, despite a record 7.8bn of issuance in March.

Even so, BAML seems to have put the final nail in the hybrid issuance coffin for now.

Lufthansa was primed to issue a 500m-750m 60-year non-call 5.5-year deal following a call with investors at the beginning of May.

That was its second engagement with investors since the end of March, but no deal has surfaced yet.

"Given the weakness in the VW hybrids, it would be nearly impossible for Lufthansa to come with a hybrid now," said one investor eyeing the deal.

Yet not everyone was critical of BAML's efforts.

"It's a great piece of sell-side research," said Daniel Broby, chief executive of multi-strategy hedge fund manager Gemfonds.

He said it combined "valuation concerns with the risk of a change in the fiscal treatment of hard-to-understand securities".

(Reporting by Laura Benitez; editing by Alex Chambers, Marc Carnegie)