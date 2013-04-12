LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - A raft of issuers are unlikely to redeem hybrid bonds at first call dates in 2015, according to Barclays strategists, even though the market seems to be pricing in that they will.

The strategists wrote on Friday that of the issuers with hybrids which are callable in 2015, only Alliander and Vinci could price new deals at spreads tighter than the reset spread on existing securities.

"As it stands now, we would see these two securities as the most likely call candidates in the sample," they said, adding that for the others, current valuations do not present particularly strong economic arguments for issuers to call.

A quarter of the liquidly traded corporate hybrids in Europe are coming up for calls in 2015, including notes issued by RWE, Vattenfall, SSE, Suedzucker, Henkel and Bayer and investors and some strategists have already warned over the last few weeks that investors would be foolish to assume all hybrids will be called at the first possible opportunity.

Barclays acknowledge that with two years still remaining to the first call dates in 2015, there is a lot of room for the call economics to shift either way, and that the likelihood of the calls would increase if the markets improve further.

At the same time though, if the market fails to improve considerably, investors counting notes being called could be sorely disappointed.

FIRST CALLERS

Industrial gases group Linde and Deutsche Boerse are expected to exercise five-year calls in June, given lower refinancing costs, and Michelin appears likely to call this year too, Barclays strategists said.

The French company has already reduced the amount outstanding to less than EUR100m through a tender last year.

Sharp spread contraction over the past five years is making their decision to call straightforward, but for hybrids issued more recently, borrowers' refinancing options might be very different in 2018 when they become callable.

"I think it would be unwise to blindly expect hybrids to be called on the first possible date," said Rebecca Seabrook, director of UK credit at F&C.

"If rates go up and refinancing conditions become less appealing, then not calling might be the most attractive option for an issuer, and investors should be bearing that in mind."

So far this year, EUR7.275bn and GBP3.35bn of hybrid bonds have been issued by investment-grade non-financial corporates, representing around 12.5% and 67% of the total supply of unsecured high-grade bonds in those currencies, respectively.

But despite many bankers painting corporate hybrids as a panacea for yield-hungry investors in a low-return environment, a number admit - off the record - the risk of future problems. (Reporting By Josie Cox; Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)