LONDON, Sept 21 (IFR) - The true depth of the Asian dollar
Reg S market will be tested next week when Erste Bank,
Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) and ArcelorMittal all try to
sell new transactions to private banks in the region amid
competing supply from local issuers.
Expectations are that the three deals will surface early
next week, a step-up in the pace seen in recent weeks, with lead
managers on Erste and ArcelorMittal already circulating term
sheets in the market on Friday.
The Asian dollar Reg S market has been a steady source of
funding for European banks and corporates in recent months
looking to sell more difficult, higher yielding instruments.
Only last week, Danske Bank attracted an USD8bn order book
for a USD1bn trade, getting a size and pricing level it would
have struggled to get in euros.
"The Asian investor base has been constant over the last two
years and it's definitely not a flash in the pan and I would
argue that they are less fickle than the European institutional
investor base," said a senior syndicate banker.
"However, you can question whether there is going to be
sufficient depth. You have to remember that these issuers will
not just be competing among themselves but also with Chinese
high-yield companies."
He added that while the names that had gone to the market so
far - especially in FIG - had been well known, the market would
now have to take another step.
"Institutions like Erste and RBI are fairly new to the arena
and it will be interesting to see whether you can sell the
lesser known names there," he said. "They have done roadshows
though, which should help with the reception."
A DCM banker added that the market had developed well in
recent years. "In the past, the recent supply we have seen would
have likely caused some indigestion, but instead we are seeing
ongoing demand in the secondary market and trades perform well."
He added that while names like Erste and RBI might not be
among the better known credits, they were coming with more
defensive structures than ArcelorMittal.
Erste has already said that its dollar Tier 2 will be a
10NC5 with a one time call in year five and no ability for the
issuer to defer coupons, although there will be a reference in
the documentation to the upcoming European Crisis Management
Directive and resolution regimes.
In contrast, ArcelorMittal's hybrid will be a perpetual
non-call five trade and in traditional corporate hybrid style,
the documentation will give the borrower the ability to defer
coupons.
SAFER OR JUICIER?
Investors will have to decide what they prefer: the dated,
non-deferrable instruments that yield less, or the perpetual
deferrables that offer higher returns. The fact that
ArcelorMittal carries a Baa3/BB+/BBB- rating at the senior level
means that its hybrid will be firmly in sub-investment grade
territory.
A banker away from the trade said the most likely comparable
would be the hybrid for unrated Louis Dreyfus priced in early
September. The deal was priced with an 8.25% coupon and has
since traded inside 8%. So ArcelorMittal will likely offer a
juicy yield on what is a well-known name in the region.
The pricing will likely leave some clear water between that
trade and the Erste and RBI. Erste and RBI do not trade far from
where ABN trades in euros, and the Dutch bank's USD1.5bn 10NC5
issue priced in early September therefore will be the closest
comparable. That trade was quoted with a yield of around 5.6% on
Friday, from the 6.25% pricing level.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)