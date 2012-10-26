LONDON, Oct 26 (IFR) - UK banks' use of subordinated debt
was given a boost on Friday after the Financial Secretary to the
Treasury Greg Clark said existing and future Tier 2 instruments
would be tax-deductible.
The news will likely be greeted with relief by banks who
have refrained from issuing this type of debt in recent months
for fear that it would fall foul of the tax man.
Tax-deductibility is one of the most important
considerations that borrowers take into account when looking at
issuing debt instruments as it inherently makes debt a more
attractive financing option.
A release by the HMRC in June after a long consultation with
the industry shed little light on bank capital instrument tax
treatment and many practitioners frustrated.
However, in a written statement, Clark said future Tier 2,
and instruments already in issue would be tax-deductible to be
consistent with the tax treatment provided in other countries.
New regulations governing Tier 2 instruments will include
language that they may be subject to a regulatory requirement to
be either written down or converted to share capital at the
point at which a bank nears insolvency.
Clark said changes to existing tax legislation would ensure
that the tax treatment of banks' Tier 2 capital instruments
would be unaffected by this requirement.
"This clarification will ensure that the coupon on Tier 2
capital which is already in issue or yet to be issued will be
deductible for the purposes of a bank computing its profits for
corporation tax purposes," he said.
"This will provide banks and investors with the certainty
they need regarding the issuance of new Tier 2 capital
instruments that banks need to issue now and in the future to
replace existing instruments as they reach their maturity date
and to meet their regulatory requirements."
Market participants now hope this interpretation could also
apply to Tier 1 instruments.
"No statement on or reference to Tier 1 instruments has been
made but we are of the view that the read-across is positive
mainly because of the rationale quoted by the UK Government
(international competitiveness) which would, to a lesser extent,
also apply to Tier 1," Nomura wrote in a note on Friday.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)