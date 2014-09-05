Sept 5 Hybrigenics SA :

* Said on Thursday that it has received a patent from European Patent Office covering the fourth chemical family inhibitors of ubiquitin-specific prosthesis

* Said it has received extension of 3 years of the life of patent for its first family of USP inhibitors in the United States: until mid 2029 instead of mid 2026

Source text: bit.ly/1rbLSOC

