BRIEF-Pulse Health says Court approves scheme of arrangement to effect the proposed acquisition
* Supreme Court Of New South Wales made orders approving scheme of arrangement to effect proposed acquisition by Healthe Care Australia
Feb 2 Hybrigenics SA :
* Reports full year operating revenue of 6.0 million euros ($6.8 million) versus 5.8 million euros last year
* Cash flow was 9.4 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014 versus 2.5 million euros at Dec. 31, 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1zMcrUK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Perrigo Company Plc said that search warrants were executed at its corporate offices linked to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division.