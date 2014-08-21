LONDON Aug 21 Hyder Consulting, the
British engineering firm at the centre of a bidding war, said it
was recommending a raised offer from Dutch firm Arcadis
and abandoning a deal with Japan's Nippon Koei
.
Hyder said on Thursday it had agreed a cash offer of 730
pence per share from engineering group Arcadis which valued the
British company at 288 million pounds ($477.8 million).
Hyder is a design and engineering consultancy which has
worked on structures including Sydney Harbour Bridge and the
world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai.
Arcadis approached Hyder in July with a proposal worth 650
pence per share. Nippon Koei then made an offer at 680 pence per
share.
Hyder said it had now withdrawn its earlier recommendation
of the Japanese offer.
The Dutch group said it had already acquired 15.6 percent of
Hyder's shares at the higher offer price, which represented a
premium of 57.4 percent to the volume weighted average price of
Hyder shares during the three months to July 30, 2014.
(1 US dollar = 0.6028 British pound)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by David Clarke)