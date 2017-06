OSLO, June 14 Norway-based aluminium producer Norsk Hydro has sold 1.5 billion crowns ($250.80 million) worth of bonds with maturity on July 5, 2019 and a coupon rate of 5.40 percent, it said.

"There was considerable interest for the new issue. As previously announced, the purpose of the bond issue is general corporate purposes," it added.

Danske Markets and DNB Markets acted as joint managers. ($1 = 5.9808 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)