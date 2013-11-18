OSLO Nov 18 NORSK HYDRO AS
* Norsk Hydro ASA has signed a $1.700 billion syndicated
revolving multi-currency credit facility with a syndicate of 13
international banks.
* The facility is for general corporate purposes.
* Commerzbank, Handelsbanken and Nordea acted as
Co-ordinating Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers on the
transaction.
* BNP Paribas, Citibank, Danske Bank, DNB, SEB and Société
Générale acted as invited Bookrunners and Mandated Lead
Arrangers, and Goldman Sachs, ING, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley
participated in the transaction as Lead Arrangers. Nordea acts
as facility agent, and Commerzbank acted as documentation agent.