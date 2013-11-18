OSLO Nov 18 NORSK HYDRO AS

* Norsk Hydro ASA has signed a $1.700 billion syndicated revolving multi-currency credit facility with a syndicate of 13 international banks.

* The facility is for general corporate purposes.

* Commerzbank, Handelsbanken and Nordea acted as Co-ordinating Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers on the transaction.

* BNP Paribas, Citibank, Danske Bank, DNB, SEB and Société Générale acted as invited Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers, and Goldman Sachs, ING, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley participated in the transaction as Lead Arrangers. Nordea acts as facility agent, and Commerzbank acted as documentation agent.