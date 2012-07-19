July 19 Hydro Quebec {QBEC.UL} on Thursday sold C$500 million ($495 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 5.00 percent issue, due Feb. 15, 2050, was priced at 132.648 to yield 3.444 percent, or 117.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The lead manager was the investment dealer arm of National Bank.