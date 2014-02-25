OSLO Feb 25 Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk
Hydro will spend 130 million euros to build a new
production line at its rolled products plant in Grevenbroich in
Germany to meet increased demand for automotive parts.
The new line, which will produce car body sheet for hoods,
doors, and side panels, will be completed in the second half of
2016, and the cost of the investment will be distributed through
2014-2016, Hydro said.
The new plant is part of the firm's recent decision to
decision to expand the annual continuous heat treatment capacity
from 20,000 to 50,000 metric tonnes.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)