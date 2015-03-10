TORONTO, March 10 Ontario's Liberal government
is crafting a plan to sell shares in provincially owned
electrical utility Hydro One, the Globe and Mail reported on
Tuesday.
The story, which cited unnamed government and industry
sources, said under the proposal the province would float 10 to
15 per cent of Hydro One in an initial public offering, and
possibly follow with additional stock sales that would further
reduce its stake.
Investment bankers have told the government Hydro One's
enterprise value - the combined value of its debt and equity -
is roughly C$15-billion ($11.87 billion) to C$16-billion, which
means the IPO could raise upward of C$1-billion, the article
said.
The IPO would represent a chance to earn tens of millions of
dollars in fees for investment bankers, it noted, as well as
helping the province reduce its budget deficit or invest in
infrastructure.
($1 = 1.2637 Canadian dollars)
