(Adds government comment on majority stake, regulation)
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, March 10 Ontario's Liberal government
said on Tuesday it has not made a decision on the possibility of
selling part of provincially owned electrical utility Hydro One,
following a newspaper report that it was crafting a plan for an
initial public offering.
The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed government and industry
sources, said under the proposal the province would float 10 to
15 percent of Hydro One, and possibly follow with additional
stock sales, using the cash to fund transport infrastructure
upgrades.
A spokeswoman for Energy Minister Bob Chiarelli said the
report was "very premature," adding that the government was
committed to retaining a controlling stake of Hydro One and
regulating electricity rates.
"The government would always retain an important ownership
stake in an asset as vital and strategic as Hydro One,"
Chiarelli spokeswoman Jennifer Beaudry said in an email.
A Hydro One spokeswoman referred questions back to the
Ontario government.
Ontario, Canada's most populous province, has seen its debt
balloon to C$300 billion ($237.66 billion) since 2009 as the
Canadian dollar, high-flying at the time, sideswiped exports and
hurt the province's once-dominant manufacturing sector.
While the province has pledged to balance the budget in
2017-18, it is running a C$12.5 billion deficit this fiscal
year.
Proceeds of a Hydro One IPO could help the government fund
programs including a C$29 billion 10-year plan to build public
transit, roads, bridges and highways.
Premier Kathleen Wynne last year asked a panel led by former
Toronto-Dominion Bank chief executive Ed Clark to make
recommendations on whether or how to sell assets like Hydro One
as well as the province's corporation for electricity
generation, Ontario Power Generation, and the LCBO, Ontario's
liquor sales monopoly.
In October, Clark's advisory council recommended the
province keep all three assets in public hands but noted that
selling off the distribution business owned by Hydro One could
generate C$2 billion to C$3 billion for the province's coffers.
Investment bankers have told the government Hydro One's
enterprise value - the combined value of its debt and equity -
is roughly C$15 billion to C$16 billion, which means the IPO
could raise upward of C$1 billion, the article said.
In February, Ontario sold its remaining shares in General
Motors Co for approximately C$1.1 billion, and allocated
the proceeds for infrastructure.
($1 = 1.2623 Canadian dollars)
