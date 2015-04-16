TORONTO, April 16 The government of the Canadian
province of Ontario will sell a 60 percent stake in provincially
owned electrical utility Hydro One in an initial public
offering, Canadian media reported on Thursday.
The Toronto Star, citing unnamed sources, said Ontario will
retain a 40 percent stake in the C$16 billion ($13 billion)
transmission utility and that minority shareholders will be
limited to 10 percent stakes.
A spokeswoman for Ontario Energy Minister Bob Chiarelli was
not immediately available for comment. The Liberal government
said in March a decision on Hydro One had not yet been made, but
that the government was committed to retaining a controlling
stake and to regulating electricity rates.
Ontario, Canada's most populous province, has seen its debt
balloon to C$300 billion since 2009 as an until-recently strong
Canadian dollar hurt exports and the province's manufacturing
sector.
The government has pledged to balance its budget in the
2017-18 fiscal year. It is running a C$12.5 billion deficit this
fiscal year.
Proceeds of a Hydro One IPO could help the government fund
programs including a C$29 billion 10-year plan to build public
transit, roads, bridges and highways.
($1=$1.224 Canadian)
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Peter Galloway)