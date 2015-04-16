April 16 Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said on
Thursday her Liberal government would sell up to 60 percent of
the province's electrical utility Hydro One, but would limit
minority shareholders to 10 percent stakes.
Canada's most populous province will continue to regulate
electricity rates, Wynne said, and the proceeds from the sale
will be used to fund transit and infrastructure.
Wynne said David Denison, former head of the Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board, would replace Sandra Pupatello as Hydro
One's chair.
