TORONTO, April 16 Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne
said on Thursday her Liberal government would sell up to 60
percent of the province's electrical utility Hydro One but would
limit minority shareholders to 10 percent stakes.
Canada's most populous province would continue to regulate
electricity rates, Wynne told a news conference.
"This will generate about C$4 billion ($3.27 billion), based
on the council's estimates, which we will set aside for moving
Ontario forward," Wynne said. "This is money we will not need to
borrow, and every dollar of it will now be dedicated to help
build those roads, highways, bridges, transit, and other
high-priority infrastructure."
Wynne said the government would retain de facto control of
Hydro One and would nominate the largest number of board members
and the chair, and the power to set rates would continue to
reside with the Ontario Energy board.
David Denison, former head of the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, would replace Sandra Pupatello as Hydro One's
chair, she said.
Ontario has seen its debt balloon to C$300 billion ($246
billion) since 2009 as the Canadian dollar, high-flying at the
time, sideswiped exports and hurt the province's once-dominant
manufacturing sector.
While the province has pledged to balance the budget in
2017-18, it is running a C$12.5 billion ($10.23 billion)
deficit this fiscal year.
Wynne last year asked a panel led by former Toronto-Dominion
Bank chief executive Ed Clark to make recommendations on whether
or how to sell assets like Hydro One as well as the province's
corporation for electricity generation, Ontario Power
Generation, and the LCBO, Ontario's liquor sales monopoly.
In February, Ontario sold its remaining shares in General
Motors Co for approximately C$1.1 billion ($900.46
million) and allocated the proceeds for infrastructure.
