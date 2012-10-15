OSLO Oct 15 Norway's Norsk Hydro and
Orkla will merge some of their aluminium product
businesses to create a global firm with 47 billion crowns ($8.24
billion) in sales and 1 billion crowns worth of synergies, the
two firms said on Monday.
The venture, to be named Sapa, will be a 50/50 joint venture
and will include Hydro's extruded products business area and
Orkla's profiles and building system unit, and its extruded and
welded tubes unit.
Orkla will, in addition to its 50 percent ownership, receive
1.8 billion crowns in cash from the deal.
($1 = 5.7034 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)