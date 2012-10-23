* Q3 net loss NOK 20 mln vs 118 mln loss seen in poll

* Lower realised aluminium prices hit Q3 earnings

* Repeats sees global demand outside China up 2 pct in 2012

OSLO, Oct 23 Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro swung to a smaller-than-expected net loss in the third quarter as depressed aluminium prices that weighed on margins offset cost savings.

"Realised alumina and aluminium prices for the quarter clearly reflect market and macro-economic uncertainty," Hydro's Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg said on Tuesday.

"Hydro's response is to focus our attention on operational performance, portfolio management and capital discipline."

It repeated it saw demand for the metal, used as building material, in cars, airplanes and beverage cans, to grow 2 percent this year outside China, "but within an environment of significant global economic uncertainty," and said demand in China was seen up 8 percent.

"The numbers were a little better than expected," said Pareto analyst Eirik Vegem Dahle. "It looks like cost savings are behind that, especially within primary metals and rolled products."

Top U.S. rival Alcoa earlier this month lowered its global aluminium consumption outlook to 6 percent growth from 7 percent previously for 2012.

The global aluminium market has been weighed down by overcapacity and sluggish demand, forcing big producers to curtail output after aluminium prices dipped under $2,000 per tonne.

Although prices recovered to $2,200 over the summer, firms quickly resumed some idled capacity, pulling prices back under $2,000.

European demand for extruded products is seen continuing to decline in the fourth quarter and the European extrusion and building systems markets are expected to remain weak, Hydro said, while demand growth in North America is expected to flatten.

The firm also said that European demand for flat rolled products was expected to remain weak in the fourth quarter.

Hydro's underlying third-quarter net loss was 20 million Norwegian crowns ($3.53 million), from a profit of 1.07 billion in the year-ago period and smaller than a projected 118 million loss.

Underlying earnings before interest and taxes showed a profit of 8 million crows after a 1.65 billion profit a year earlier. Expectations were for a 147 million crown loss.