* Q3 net loss NOK 20 mln vs 118 mln loss seen in poll
* Lower realised aluminium prices hit Q3 earnings
* Repeats sees global demand outside China up 2 pct in 2012
OSLO, Oct 23 Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk
Hydro swung to a smaller-than-expected net loss in the
third quarter as depressed aluminium prices that weighed on
margins offset cost savings.
"Realised alumina and aluminium prices for the quarter
clearly reflect market and macro-economic uncertainty," Hydro's
Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg said on Tuesday.
"Hydro's response is to focus our attention on operational
performance, portfolio management and capital discipline."
It repeated it saw demand for the metal, used as building
material, in cars, airplanes and beverage cans, to grow 2
percent this year outside China, "but within an environment of
significant global economic uncertainty," and said demand in
China was seen up 8 percent.
"The numbers were a little better than expected," said
Pareto analyst Eirik Vegem Dahle. "It looks like cost savings
are behind that, especially within primary metals and rolled
products."
Top U.S. rival Alcoa earlier this month lowered its
global aluminium consumption outlook to 6 percent growth from 7
percent previously for 2012.
The global aluminium market has been weighed down by
overcapacity and sluggish demand, forcing big producers to
curtail output after aluminium prices dipped under
$2,000 per tonne.
Although prices recovered to $2,200 over the summer, firms
quickly resumed some idled capacity, pulling prices back under
$2,000.
European demand for extruded products is seen continuing to
decline in the fourth quarter and the European extrusion and
building systems markets are expected to remain weak, Hydro
said, while demand growth in North America is expected to
flatten.
The firm also said that European demand for flat rolled
products was expected to remain weak in the fourth quarter.
Hydro's underlying third-quarter net loss was 20 million
Norwegian crowns ($3.53 million), from a profit of 1.07 billion
in the year-ago period and smaller than a projected 118 million
loss.
Underlying earnings before interest and taxes showed a
profit of 8 million crows after a 1.65 billion profit a year
earlier. Expectations were for a 147 million crown loss.