OSLO Oct 23 Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro swung to a net loss in the third quarter as depressed aluminium prices weighed on margins, the firm said on Tuesday.

"Realized alumina and aluminium prices for the quarter clearly reflect market and macro-economic uncertainty," said Hydro's Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg. "Hydro's response is to focus our attention on operational performance, portfolio management and capital discipline."

The underlying third-quarter net loss was 20 million Norwegian crowns ($3.53 million), from a profit of 1.07 billion in the year ago period, a smaller loss than the projected 118 million.

The global aluminium market has been weighed down by overcapacity and sluggish demand, forcing big producers to curtail production after aluminium prices dipped under $2,000 per tonne.

Although prices recovered to $2,200 over the summer, firms quickly resumed some idled capacity, pulling prices back under $2,000. ($1 = 5.6683 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)