OSLO Oct 23 Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk
Hydro swung to a net loss in the third quarter as
depressed aluminium prices weighed on margins, the firm said on
Tuesday.
"Realized alumina and aluminium prices for the quarter
clearly reflect market and macro-economic uncertainty," said
Hydro's Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg. "Hydro's
response is to focus our attention on operational performance,
portfolio management and capital discipline."
The underlying third-quarter net loss was 20 million
Norwegian crowns ($3.53 million), from a profit of 1.07 billion
in the year ago period, a smaller loss than the projected 118
million.
The global aluminium market has been weighed down by
overcapacity and sluggish demand, forcing big producers to
curtail production after aluminium prices dipped under
$2,000 per tonne.
Although prices recovered to $2,200 over the summer, firms
quickly resumed some idled capacity, pulling prices back under
$2,000.
($1 = 5.6683 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)