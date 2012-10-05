Oct 5 Do All Industries Ltd cut its offer price
for Hyduke Energy Services Inc by 41 percent and took
it directly to shareholders after talks with Hyduke management
collapsed.
Privately held Do All, which like Hyduke provides services
and equipment to the oil and gas industry, slashed its offer
price to 83 Canadian cents per share, or C$20.1 million, from
C$1.37 per share, or C$34 million.
Hyduke's shares, which were among of the top percentage
gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, were up 39 percent at 79
Canadian cents on Friday morning.
Do All ended talks with Hyduke late last month saying the
company did not provide some of the information it asked for.