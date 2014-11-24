Nov 24 Kerdos Group SA (previously Hygienika SA) :

* Reported on Saturday that it signed a letter of intent to sell Mr. House Europe (Mr. House) to an investor

* Plans to move selected operational parts of production and distribution of hygienic products, especially diapers, to its unit, Mr. House

* The aforementioned investor will perform due diligence on Mr. House within three weeks and will make a preliminary offer to buy it by Dec. 15

