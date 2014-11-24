BRIEF-Guirenniao's share trade to resume after revising asset acquisition proposal
* Says share trade to resume on April 19 as it has revised asset acquisition proposal
Nov 24 Kerdos Group SA (previously Hygienika SA) :
* Reported on Nov. 22 that the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) set first day of the company series F, G and H bonds trading to Nov. 25
* Issues 30,000 series F bonds of the nominal value 100 zlotys per bond
* Issues 30,000 series G bonds of the nominal value 100 zlotys per bond
* Issues 19,500 series H bonds of the nominal value 100 zlotys per bond
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Says share trade to resume on April 19 as it has revised asset acquisition proposal
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel