Nov 24 Kerdos Group SA (previously Hygienika SA) :

* Reported on Nov. 22 that the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) set first day of the company series F, G and H bonds trading to Nov. 25

* Issues 30,000 series F bonds of the nominal value 100 zlotys per bond

* Issues 30,000 series G bonds of the nominal value 100 zlotys per bond

* Issues 19,500 series H bonds of the nominal value 100 zlotys per bond

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: