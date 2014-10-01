REFILE-BRIEF-KKR, Innovation Network Corp plan bid for Toshiba's memory unit - Nikkei
* KKR and Innovation Network Corp of Japan will tender joint offer for Toshiba's memory unit that would likely put them in pole position - Nikkei
Oct 1 Hygienika SA :
* Says its supervisory board has approved the company's share buyback program
* Says will buy no more than 1 million of its own shares for no more than 2.6 million zlotys from its capital reserve
* Says the share buyback program starts on Oct. 1, 2014 and finishs on June 30, 2017
* Says will buy own shares for not less than 1.75 zloty and not more than 2.53 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
April 21 A group of iHeartMedia Inc lenders has signed a cooperation agreement to oppose the debt overhaul of the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, presenting a threat to the company's bid to avoid bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said.