* SK Group Chairman named co-CEO of Hynix
* Stock rises as $3bln SK stake acquisition completed
* SK's Chey still faces investigation
SEOUL, Feb 14 South Korean chipmaker Hynix
Semiconductor Inc named SK Group chairman Chey
Tae-won as its co-chief executive after the group's flagship
company SK Telecom Co become its top shareholder
following a $3 billion deal.
The appointment, announced on Tuesday, came after some
shareholders opposed Hynix's plan to nominate Chey to the board,
citing concerns that he would not be able to manage Hynix
properly due to an ongoing court case over embezzlement charges
against him, which he denies.
In January, Chey was charged with embezzlement after
prosecutors found he and his brother used more than 200 billion
won ($178 million) of corporate funds for personal investments.
This was the second corruption charge against Chey in as
many years.
The appointment of Chey to the Hynix board has raised
criticism from media that chaebols, or family-run South Korean
business groups, continue to ignore demand from minority
shareholders to improve their corporate governance structure.
Lack of transparency and poor corporate governance is key in
the "Korea discount" the amount by which investors discount
Korean stocks relative to their peers.
SK Telecom said on Tuesday it had completed a 3.34 trillion
won ($2.98 billion) deal to buy a 21.05 percent stake in Hynix,
which had been under a creditor-led restructuring programme
since the early 2000s.
Hynix was on the receiving end of an unsolicited bid from
U.S. rival Micron Technology Inc and saw a number of
failed sales attempts and a spin-off from its former parent
Hyundai Group.
With the $3 billion deal, Hynix now expects it will be able
to more aggressively invest to catch up sector leader Samsung
Electronics Co.
Hynix raised its 2012 investment plan by 20 percent to 4.2
trillion won, as rivals from Japan's Elpida Memory Inc
and Taiwan's Nanya Technology struggle with big losses
and financial problems, hit by tumbling chip prices to near
production costs.
Fitch ratings agency on Tuesday upgraded its ratings on
Hynix, citing expectations for improvement in its
competitiveness on the back of SK's support. The agency,
however, cut SK Telecom ratings to reflect weaker financial
profile and higher business risks involving chip manufacturing.
Hynix shares closed up 2.6 percent, beating a 0.2 percent
drop in the wider market.
($1 = 1121.9000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and David
Chance)