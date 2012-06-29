SEOUL, June 29 South Korea's SK Hynix
, the world's fourth-biggest NAND flash memory
chipmaker, completed a new semiconductor line that will help
meet rising demand for data-storage chips used in Apple's
smartphones and tablets.
The new capacity comes as chipmakers gear up for
high-profile launches of ultra-slim laptops, smartphones and
tablets in the second half of this year.
SK Hynix, which mainly produces Dynamic Random Access Memory
chips used in computers, is targeting to increase the revenue
share of NAND chips to 30 percent this year from about 20
percent a year earlier.
The global market for NAND chips is estimated to rise to
around $29 billion this year from $25 billion a year earlier,
according to research firm Gartner.
SK Hynix is planning to invest around 4.2 trillion won ($3.6
billion) this year, and more than half will be spent to increase
production of NAND chips.
The new chip line will add to four existing semiconductor
fabs, the firm said in a statement on Friday.
The new line comes after SK Hynix announced a 287 billion
won deal earlier this month to acquire privately held chip
controller firm Link_A_Media Devices Corp (LAMD) to produce
packaged chips.
Its bigger rival Samsung Electronics is building
a $7 billion NAND chip plant in China, betting booming sales of
mobile gadgets will drive the flash chip market.
SK Hynix trails Samsung, Japan's Toshiba Corp and
U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc in flash chip
production.