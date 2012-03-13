SEOUL, March 13 Hynix Semiconductor Inc
, the world's No.2 memory chipmaker, said on Tuesday
that it has seen marked growth in customer enquiries for
increased chip supplies following financial troubles at Japanese
rival Elpida Memory Inc.
Elpida, the world's No.3 maker of dynamic random access
memory (DRAM), filed for bankruptcy in late February with $5.6
billion in debt after failing to secure a rescue from other
chipmakers.
"We're receiving lots of inquiries from clients concerned
about securing a stable supply following Elpida's bankruptcy
filing," Hynix Chief Executive Kwon Oh-chul told reporters.
"It'll take a lot of time and effort for Elpida to fully
normalise or restructure its business, and uncertainty over its
future creates a positive business outlook for us," Kwon said,
adding that Hynix did not plan to add capacity from Elpida.
In Late February, the Japanese chipmaker said it planned to
draw up a rehabilitation plan in six weeks as it struggled to
find investors prepared to finance its restructuring.
Elpida, Japan's only DRAM chipmaker, has been grappling with
a slump in chip prices as more consumers bypass PCs for devices
such as Apple Inc's iPad, which primarily uses flash
memory rather than DRAM. Heavy capital spending to keep pace
with market leaders Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and
Hynix has also taken a toll, while a strong yen has undercut its
global competitiveness.
Hynix, which produces chips for computer makers and Apple's
iPad, had a 22 percent share of the DRAM market in the third
quarter of last year, trailing sector leader Samsung Electronics
with 45 percent, according to research firm IHS iSuppli.
Average DRAM prices could rise 15 percent by the end of the
year if more than 25 percent of Elpida's capacity is taken
offline, according to iSuppli estimates. Spot DRAM prices had
fallen about 60 percent last month from a year earlier to below
$1.0, squeezing Elpida and second-tier producers in Taiwan.
"Market conditions have started improving, with some
products showing price rebounds ... we expect a broader-based
recovery in the latter half of this year as supply growth eases
from Elpida and other squeezed chipmakers," said Kwon.
Hynix, in which cash-rich SK Telecom Co Ltd took
a majority stake this year, said it expected to narrow the gap
with market leader Samsung through steady investment and
increased production of NAND chips, widely used in laptops,
tablets and smartphones.