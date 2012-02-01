SEOUL Feb 2 Hynix Semiconductor Inc , the world's No.2 computer memory chip maker, reported its second consecutive quarterly loss, hit by tumbling computer chip prices as consumers ditched desktops and notebook PCs in favour of tablets and smartphones.

The South Korean firm, which competes with sector leader Samsung Electronics and Japan's Toshiba Corp , posted an operating loss of 167 billion won ($14 9 million) for the three months ended December, compared with an average forecast of a 174 billion won loss by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

That compared with a profit of 294 billion won a year ago and loss of 277 billion won in the preceding quarter.

Hynix shares rose 18 percent over the past three months, outpacing the broader market,, which rose 2 percent . ($1 = 1126.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim)