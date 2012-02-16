SEOUL Feb 16 South Korean chipmaker Hynix Semiconductor Inc said on Thursday that a U.S. court has rejected an antitrust claim filed against it by Rambus Inc .

The ruling by the Superior Court of the State of California follows a jury rejection in November of claims by Rambus in a $4 billion antitrust lawsuit against Hynix and U.S. peer Micron Technology Inc.

Hynix said Rambus could appeal the ruling within 60 days.