WASHINGTON Feb 21 The U.S. Supreme Court rejected on Tuesday an appeal by South Korea's Hynix Semiconductor Inc that it take up the question of whether chip designer Rambus Inc illegally sued for infringement.

Hynix and others have accused Rambus of failing to tell the standard-setting organization JEDEC (Joint Electron Device Engineering Council) about its patented technologies, while advocating those technologies as the new standard for computer chips.

Hynix also asked the Supreme Court to take up the issue of whether the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit had erred in rejecting Hynix's arguments that the Rambus patents were invalid. Hynix argued that the patents in question were invalid, but the court disagreed in a May 2011 ruling.