* Rambus share price steady
* Hynix also asked for patent to be invalidated
WASHINGTON Feb 21 The U.S. Supreme Court
rejected on Tuesday an appeal by South Korea's Hynix
Semiconductor Inc to take up the question of whether
chip designer Rambus Inc illegally sued for patent
infringement.
Hynix and others have accused Rambus of failing to tell the
standard-setting organization JEDEC (Joint Electron Device
Engineering Council) about its patented technologies, while
advocating those technologies as the new standard for computer
chips.
Standard-setting bodies, which work to ensure that devices
in widespread use are interoperable, try to avoid giving
companies a monopoly unless they agree to modest licensing
terms.
Hynix also asked the Supreme Court to take up the issue of
whether the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit had
erred in rejecting Hynix's arguments that the Rambus patents
were invalid. Hynix argued that the patents in question were
invalid, but the court disagreed in a May 2011 ruling.
The Supreme Court declined to hear the case without comment.
Rambus' share price, which can be volatile on court
decisions, was unchanged at $7.82 in late morning trade.
There had been a third part of the appeals court ruling,
which was not part of the Supreme Court appeal.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said in a
ruling in May that Rambus was wrong to destroy documents but it
was not clear the action was so serious that the company should
lose its infringement lawsuits.
It left that decision to the U.S. District Court in
Delaware, which was hearing a legal fight between Rambus and
Micron Technology, the top U.S. maker of memory chips for
computers, and the California court hearing a patent suit that
Rambus successfully brought against Hynix.