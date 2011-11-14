SEOUL Nov 14 Hynix Semiconductor , the world's No.2 computer memory chip maker, said on Monday that it would issue new 101.85 million shares at 23,000 won each to prospective buyer SK Telecom, confirming a Reuters report.

Hynix said in a regulatory filing that the new share issue, worth 2.3 trillion won ($2.04 billion), was intended to improve the management and financial structure of the chipmaker.

SK Telecom was picked preferred bidder on Friday for a controlling stake in Hynix.($1 = 1126.600 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)