SEOUL Nov 14 Hynix Semiconductor , the world's No.2 computer memory chip maker, has decided to issue new shares to prospective buyer SK Telecom at 23,000 won ($20.415) each, a media report said.

The rights offering for SK Telecom, picked as the preferred bidder for control of Hynix on Friday, came after SK Telecom proposed buying 101.85 million new shares at between 22,000- 24,000 won per share, according to a source.

Online media outlet MoneyToday did not reveal the size of the new share issue.

Hynix declined to comment on the report. ($1 = 1126.600 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)