BRIEF-Nanjing Chixia Development issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 1 bln yuan
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan
SEOUL Nov 14 SK Telecom said it had agreed on a 3.4 trillion won ($3.02 billion) deal to buy a controlling stake in Hynix Semiconductor, the world's No.2 computer memory chip maker.
The country's top mobile operator said in a regulatory filing it would acquire a 21 percent stake in Hynix, a combination of an existing stake held by nine shareholders and new shares offered.
Lead shareholder Korea Exchange Bank said in a statement that the shareholders aimed to close the deal by the first quarter of next year. ($1 = 1126.600 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
