(Corrects wording in first paragraph to "explore" from "develop" and to "concession" from "field")

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 1 Hyperdynamics Corp Chief Executive Ray Leonard said on Tuesday that a U.S. Department of Justice probe likely won't affect the company's ability to explore a massive oil concession off the coast of Guinea.

The company said late Monday that the DOJ had requested documents "relating to its business in Guinea."

Hyperdynamics is exploring an 18,750 square kilometer (7,239 square mile) area off the African coast with Tullow and KNOC'S Dana.

Leonard declined to specify on Tuesday which documents the U.S. government is requesting. He said Hyperdynamics has yet to talk with Tullow or Dana about the probe.

"We don't know the scope of the investigation or who is involved," Leonard said at the Oil and Gas Investment Symposium in San Francisco, hosted by the Independent Petroleum Association of America. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder and Braden Reddall; Editing by Kenneth Barry)