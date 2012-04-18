* Selling process to start in 2nd qtr
* BofA Merrill Lynch appointed adviser
April 18 Oil and gas explorer Hyperdynamics Corp
said it was planning to sell about half of its interest
in its primary asset offshore Guinea in West Africa.
The company, which holds a 77 percent stake in the
25,000-square-kilometer licence, said the selling process is
expected to begin in the second quarter.
Hyperdynamics had said higher-than-expected drilling costs
had hurt its liquidity.
The company has appointed BofA Merrill Lynch as the
financial adviser for the transaction.
Shares of the company, valued at about $152 million, closed
at 91 cents on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.