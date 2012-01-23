Jan 23 Oil and gas explorer Hyperdynamics
Corp said it would suspend drilling at its exploration
well offshore the Republic of Guinea in West Africa for a week,
sending its shares down as much as 10 percent.
The suspension comes barely a month after the company
resumed drilling activities at the well, which was facing
mechanical and operational issues.
The well will be suspended for about a week while its
equipment get repaired, the company said in a statement on
Monday.
Shares of the company were trading down 6 percent at $3.22
in morning trade Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.