* Resumes drilling on Sabu-1 exploration well

* Says costs of drilling well greater than expected

* Says to complete drilling

* To raise $30 mln in stock offering

* Shares fall 22 pct

Jan 30 Oil and gas explorer Hyperdynamics Corp said its liquidity had been hurt by higher-than-expected costs of drilling an exploratory well offshore the Republic of Guinea but added it has capital resources to complete the drilling.

Later in the day, the company said it entered into an agreement with institutional investors to raise about $30 million through a stock offering.

The company will issue 10 million shares at $3 per share, an 11 percent discount to Friday's closing price of $3.37.

Hyperdynamics' shares, which were trading down 6 percent earlier in the day, fell 22 percent to $2.67 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange, following the announcement.

The investors will also receive purchase warrants to buy up to 10 million shares with an exercise price of $3.50 apiece.

The company said it plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes and working capital, including the ongoing drilling costs offshore Guinea on the Sabu-1 exploratory well.

In a regulatory filing, Hyperdynamics said the costs of the Sabu-1 exploration well were higher than expected due to issues on the drilling rig, logistical delays resulting from limited port facilities in Guinea and an expanded well logging program.

"The unexpectedly high cost of the Sabu-1 well has adversely affected our cash position and liquidity," the filing said.

The company said it had about $19.4 million in cash, as of Jan. 27.

Hyperdynamics had $39.5 million in cash and equivalents as of Sept. 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Texas-based Hyperdynamics resumed drilling at the well on Monday. Last week, the company had suspended drilling, for the second time in two months, to repair equipment.

Drilling restarted at the well from a depth of 2,304 meters subsea and is planned to continue till 3,600 meters, the company said in a statement.