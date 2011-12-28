* Resumed drilling on sabu-1 exploration well

* Shares up 6 pct

Dec 28 Oil and gas explorer Hyperdynamics Corp said it resumed drilling in an exploration well offshore the Republic of Guinea in West Africa, sending its shares up as much as 6 percent.

Earlier this month, the company said mechanical and operational issues had curtailed drilling activities at the Sabu-1 exploration well.

Drilling restarted from a depth of 1,440 meters subsea and is planned to continue till 3,600 meters, the Texas-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hyperdynamics shares were at $2.35 in early-morning trade on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a high of $2.39 earlier in the session.