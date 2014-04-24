April 24 U.S. biopharmaceutical company Hyperion
Therapeutics said on Thursday it agreed to buy Israel's
Andromeda Biotech, a developer of a new diabetes drug, in a deal
that could be worth close to $600 million.
Andromeda is a subsidiary of Clal Biotechnology Industries
. At the closing, expected this quarter, Hyperion will
pay $12.5 million in cash and nearly 313,000 shares of Hyperion
stock - valued at $7.85 million, it said.
Hyperion would make milestone payments of $120 million, the
first of which would not be made until acceptance of the first
marketing application filing for review in either the United
States or Europe.
Andromeda is developing DiaPep277, a treatment for Type I
diabetes. DiaPep277 is currently undergoing a second advanced
Phase III clinical study, with results expected in the first
quarter of 2015.
Once the drug hits annual global sales of $450 million,
Hyperion would pay up to $430 million in commercial milestones.
It would also pay as much as 17 percent in contingent sales for
annual worldwide sales above $1.2 billion, Hyperion said.
"The acquisition of Andromeda Biotech is a transformative
event for Hyperion," said Donald Santel, chief executive of
Hyperion. "We believe DiaPep277 has the potential to become a
highly differentiated, first-in-class medicine for an orphan
indication with a significant unmet need."
Hyperion already sells Ravicti, a drug that helps those
with urea cycle disorder - used to rid the body of ammonia.
"DiaPep277 adds an attractive late-stage asset to our
portfolio," Santel said.
The boards of both companies have approved the deal.
Hyperion said its headcount would rise by 10 employees once
the deal is competed.
In February, Clal Biotech - a unit of Clal Industries - said
Andromeda was in talks to be sold to an American pharmaceutical
company.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)