BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Sept 8 Hyperion Therapeutics Inc said it would stop development of its diabetes drug, after the company discovered that certain employees of its recently acquired subsidiary engaged in unlawful conduct.
Employees of the Israeli drug developer, Andromeda Biotech Ltd, which Hyperion acquired in June, engaged in serious misconduct that involved receiving unblinded data from the trial and manipulating it to obtain a favorable result, Hyperion said.
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter