BRIEF-Husky Energy sees 2017 production 320-335 MBOE/day
* Husky Energy Inc - under Husky's plan, funds from operations are expected to grow from about $3.3 billion in 2017 to about $4.8 billion in 2021.
SAO PAULO Dec 21 Hypermarcas SA, Brazil's most diversified pharmaceutical firm, has agreed to sell a diaper business to Belgium's Ontex Group NV for about 1 billion reais ($300 million) in cash, a person with knowledge of the transaction said on Wednesday.
According to the person, who requested anonymity because terms of the deal remain private, the sale could be announced as early as Thursday.
A public relations executive working for São Paulo-based Hypermarcas did not have an immediate comment. An email sent to an Ontex's press officer after working hours was not immediately answered.
($1 = 3.3265 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)
May 26 Bombardier Inc said on Friday it delivered its first CS300 aircraft to customer Swiss International Air Lines AG, marking a significant milestone for the Canadian planemaker's CSeries passenger jet family.