BRIEF-Dominion Diamond says jay project water licence recommended for approval
* Dominion Diamond Corp- wek'èezhìi Land and Water Board amended type a water licence for ekati diamond mine to include jay project
Dec 22 Belgium's Ontex Group NV said it has entered into an agreement to acquire the personal hygiene business of Brazil's Hypermarcas SA for an enterprise value of 1 billion reais ($304.28 million).
The companies had said that deal talks were at an advanced stage. ($1 = 3.2865 reais) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Mcdonald's-Shareholder proposal requesting board to update policy regarding use of antibiotics by meat suppliers not approved by shareholders at meeting