* Net income soars 24 pct; misses analysts' estimates
* EBITDA falls 11 pct amid jump in marketing expenses
* Growth in pharmaceutical unit reached 17.4 pct in Q1
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Vivian Pereira
SAO PAULO, May 5 Net income at Hypermarcas
, the largest Brazilian producer of toiletries and
generic drugs, missed analysts' estimates in the first quarter
as marketing expenses rose more than expected amid a gradual
recovery in sales.
Profit at the Sao Paulo-based company jumped 24 percent to
40.8 million reais ($21 million) from 32.9 million a year
earlier, according to a statement on Saturday. But the result
came below the average profit estimate of 57.3 million reais in
a Reuters poll of six analysts.
Net income climbed as Hypermarcas contained sales and
administrative expenses and pushed forward with a plan to
toughen sales terms for clients. A decline in local borrowing
costs in Brazil and a strengthening of the nation's currency in
the first quarter drove financial expenses down, bolstering
profits.
Yet, it is unclear whether the improving environment that
allowed Hypermarcas to report a gain in profit will prevail in
coming quarters, analysts said. The currency is now trading at
its lowest level in almost three years while consumer demand in
Brazil remains tepid.
Chief Executive Claudio Bergamo is under pressure from
investors who want him to focus on pharmaceutical and beauty
care products, shed poorly performing brands and integrate more
rapidly some of the 23 companies it has taken over in the past
four years.
Revenue at Hypermarcas, which sells more sweeteners,
hangover pills, shaving cream and lotions than anyone else in
Brazil, rose 14 percent on a year-on-year basis to 897.1 million
reais in the first quarter, beating the average 846.5 million
reais estimate in the Reuters poll.
The gain in revenue was driven by robust growth in the
pharmaceutical unit, which expanded 17 percent in the quarter.
The consumer unit, which comprises sales of beauty care and home
cleaning products and processed foods, posted sales growth of 9
percent on an annual basis, the statement said.
The recovery on Hypermarcas' top line also reflected a more
rapid inventory turnover, which fell to 135 days at the end of
the first quarter, from 193 days a year earlier and 136 days in
the fourth quarter.
Marketing expenses jumped 15.7 percent from a year earlier,
outpacing most estimates, following "a bigger push to market our
own brands in a more aggressive way," Hypermarcas said. Sales
expenses rose a meager 2.7 percent, while administrative and
general expenditures dropped 4.3 percent in the same period.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization
and other items - a gauge of operational profitability known as
adjusted EBITDA - slid 11.2 percent to 192.4 million reais from
the year-earlier period.
The result, however, beat the 180.9 million reais estimate
in adjusted EBITDA predicted in the Reuters poll. EBITDA surged
43 percent in a quarter-on-quarter basis.
Net financial expenses dropped 30 percent in the first
quarter to 56.4 million reais reflecting lower cost of credit in
Brazil and the impact of a 3 percent gain in the real -
which slashed the cost of servicing Hypermarcas'
dollar-denominated bonds due in 2021, the company said.
Net debt fell by 45 million reais to 2.699 billion reais
from the fourth quarter, Hypermarcas said.