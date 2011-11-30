* Sale is part of plan to divest non-core businesses-report

* Veja says Amparo to buy Assolan

* Hypermarcas declines to comment on Veja report

Nov 30 Hypermarcas , the largest Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods, is closing in on the sale of steel wool brand Assolan to a local rival as part of a plan to shed non-core businesses, a magazine reported on Wednesday.

A deal could be announced in the next few days, Veja magazine's Radar column reported, citing no sources. It said cleaning products firm Quimica Amparo would purchase the unit. No value for the transaction was disclosed.

Analysts have valued Assolan's brand and assets at about 400 million reais ($222 million)

A public relations executive working for Hypermarcas said the company does not comment on "market speculation."

Concerns that Hypermarcas is overstretched and loosely focused have driven a 60 percent tumble in its stock this year. Investors are pressing management, led by Chief Executive Claudio Bergamo, to divest some of the company's more than 200 brands and integrate more rapidly some of the firms it has gobbled up over the past four years.

In October the company sold a number of powdered soap, insecticide and detergents brands to local home cleaning goods producer Flora for 140 million reais. Flora is owned by the controlling shareholders of JBS , the world's biggest beef processor.

Shares of Hypermarcas were up 4.3 percent to 8.29 reais on Wednesday, compared with a 3.9 percent gain in the Bovespa stock index .