SAO PAULO May 7 Hypermarcas SA, the
largest Brazilian producer of personal care goods, is
considering the sale or spin-off of a unit that manufactures
diapers, in an effort to sharpen the company's focus on
healthcare and pharmaceuticals.
The São Paulo-based company hired financial advisors from an
undetermined number of investment banks to find alternatives for
the diaper unit, which could include a spin-off, partnerships or
even involve an asset sale, according to a securities filing on
Thursday. The diaper unit has revenue of 858 million reais ($283
million) last year, the filing added.
($1 = 3.0331 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)